1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

WATCH: Man attacks TSA agents at airport

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

A violent struggle was caught on surveillance video at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this week. 

The footage shows a man bursting through a security checkpoint scanning machine and attacking a group of TSA officers. 

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police and security screeners were ultimately able to subdue the man, who was then arrested. 

One security screener was hospitalized and four went to urgent care clinics. 

They were all treated and released. 

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Texas. 

He’s facing felony charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault. 

Garner is scheduled to be in court June 25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events