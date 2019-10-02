WATCH: Texas bank employee fights robber, makes him flee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene bank employee is being hailed a hero after fighting off a robber and making him flee without any money.

The robber gained access to the inside of First State Bank on the 3100 block of S. Treadaway Blvd last week, ambushing an employee as she was opening up for the day.

Police say that employee maintained her composure while negotiating with the suspect, but when Jill Beatty – a 39-year veteran of the banking industry – arrived for her shift, everything changed.

Chief Stan Standridge says Beatty went into “momma bear mode” and began attacking the armed robber to keep her co-worker safe.

Video surveillance of the attack shows Beatty charge the suspect and begin hitting, pushing, and kicking him until he ran out the door without taking a single thing.

During the assault, Beatty was hit on the head with the suspect’s firearm but sustained only minor injuries and the other employee was unscathed.

Beatty received a Certificate of Commendation from Chief Standridge for her bravery and for being “quite a remarkable person”.

Chief Standridge recommends banks have their employees open up the store in teams of two to help prevent similar attacks, as well as maintain an optimal safe environment by trimming down the bushes at the entrance of their business and keeping other landscaping factors in mind.

The suspect involved in this robbery is also accused of robbing other banks in Abilene and Clyde over the past several years.

Police released a description and sketches of him during a press conference Wednesday.

