Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems bringing precipitation to the Rockies and across the eastern half of the U.S. They also went through the seasons snowfall so far and how most of the country remains in winter drought conditions, including a jet stream trend that appears to be responsible. Among the viewer questions were which forecast model was the most accurate and how is it possible to have a 90-day outlook.

