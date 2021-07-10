‘Wave of dead fish’: 9 tons of dead fish collected along St. Pete shores in single day after Elsa

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg is currently trying to manage an influx of dead fish washing up along its shores.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Tropical Storm Elsa has caused the city to be hit with a post-storm “wave of dead fish” that are washing in along the shores of downtown and Coquina Key.

City officials say every available Public Works and Parks and Recreation employee is working to remove dead fish from the waterways.

“The city has collected more dead fish in the last 24 hours than in the last week,” a released from SPPD said.

Within the past 10 days, police say over 25,000 dead fish, or 15 tons, have been collected. However, on Friday alone, 15,000 fish, or 9 tons, were removed.

The police department says other non-essential services are being impacted because employees have been diverted to fish duty. Therefore, roadway mowing, tree trimming, pothole repair, etc. services are being delayed.

Most impacted areas are currently along the east and southeast coast of St. Petersburg (Tierra Verde to Gandy Boulevard) over 100 miles of coastline.