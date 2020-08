(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A convenience store chain’s newest concept is drive-thru only.

Wawa plans to open its first drive-thru store in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Customers will place their order at a drive-thru window, then an employee will bring it to their car.

Wawa said the idea was in the works before the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will also give a test run to a second store in Westhamptom, New Jersey.

If the concept works, Wawa plans to expand.