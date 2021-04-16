Wawa celebrates 57th anniversary with ‘The Goldbergs’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wawa, the American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced their plans for a week of festivities to celebrate their 57th anniversary.

To honor the occasion, Wawa is stepping back into the 1980s, presenting a special celebration of “The Goldbergs” on ABC.

If our mood for this week was a cake… pic.twitter.com/wtAXc14SX6 — Wawa (@Wawa) April 16, 2021

Wawa said this year for them is to “Look Back, Give Back and Throwback.” The gas station chain is also celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Wawa Foundation, which is committed to supporting non-profits focused on health, hunger and everyday heroes, according to a release.

Customers are invited to join Wawa and the Wawa Foundation throughout Wawa Week in giving back to local children’s hospitals.

“Wawa Week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back upon and thank the millions of customers we’ve had the pleasure of serving over the past 57 years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “This past year has no doubt been a difficult one for us all, so, as we remember the 1980s with fun look backs and throwbacks, we are thrilled to give back to the community we serve in more ways than ever and to celebrate this milestone of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation.”

For more information on Wawa week visit there website.