West Virginia Delegate posts explicit TikTok

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A video circulating on social media shows a West Virginia Delegate seemingly giving advice on oral sex.

The explicit clip was posted to Del. Joe Jeffries, (R-Putnam Co.) TikTok account (@wv_viper) earlier this week. The video, which is too graphic to describe, has colleagues and the public weighing in.

We reached out to Del. Mike Pushkin, (D-Kanawha Co.) who said, ”Joe Jeffries conduct on a social media platform geared towards young people is indefensible. His constituents have a right to expect that in public, especially in front of young people, that Delegate Jeffries would behave in a more appropriate manner. I would hope Speaker Hanshaw and other members of the house republican caucus would urge Delegate Jeffries to delete this material and apologize for his lack of judgment.”

We also reached out to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) whose Communications Director said, “No comment from the Speaker on this right now.”

While most commenters expressed shock and disgust, others showed support for the Putnam County Delegate.

TikTok user @jenfrmthablock said, “This is a personal account and everyone preaching family values it’s a joke. Family men can’t talk about sex? This is the problem with people today.”

In a follow-up TikTok posted Thursday night, Jeffries responded to questions posted, asking “Shouldn’t you act more professional?” “Because you’re an elected official?” Jeffries responded with, “I’m an elected official, but I’m still a real person.”

In February, Jeffries was the lead sponsor of House Bill 2157 proposing to eliminate teachings of sexuality and forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public schools.

We have reached out to Jeffries on multiple platforms, and we have not yet heard back.