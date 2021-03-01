WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March

Starting March 1, Joe Donlon (left) will anchor “The Donlon Report” from 7-8 p.m. ET while Nichole Berlie will anchor “NewsNation Early Edition” from 6-7 p.m. ET.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Starting March 1, Nexstar Media Group’s cable network WGN America is expanding its news programming to five hours on weeknights, and it’s officially rebranding as NewsNation.

The company on Monday announced the launch of two new hourlong shows: “NewsNation Early Edition,” which will be hosted by Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET, and “The Donlon Report,” anchored by Joe Donlon at 7 p.m. ET.

“I’m excited to be a part of the NewsNation team and thrilled to be part of ‘Early Edition,'” said Berlie, who has served as NewsNation’s weekend anchor since the newscast’s launch last fall. “Our mission of delivering fact-based, unbiased news is resonating with viewers, and I’m looking forward

to building on NewsNation’s solid start with this expansion.”

Donlon, who has anchored weeknights since NewsNation’s launch, said his show will feature an “in-depth look at the news events of the day” mixed with interviews from experts “who can add insight and perspective.”

“We’ll dive into the biggest stories in news, sports, entertainment and culture while staying

true to NewsNation’s mission of delivering objective journalism,” he said.

The new lineup will join “Banfield,” award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield’s upcoming news and talk show announced earlier this month. “Banfield” will also launch on March 1, and air weeknights at 10 p.m. ET.

Following the expansion, NewsNation, the country’s only live national newscast in prime-time, will be renamed “NewsNationPrime.” It will air from 8-10 p.m. ET and be anchored by veteran journalists Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, who have also been with the newscast since its launch.

Beginning March 1, the NewsNation prime-time lineup will be as follows:

6-7 p.m. ET : “NewsNation Early Edition with Nichole Berlie”

: “NewsNation Early Edition with Nichole Berlie” 7-8 p.m. ET: “The Donlon Report”

“The Donlon Report” 8-10 p.m. ET: “NewsNationPrime”

“NewsNationPrime” 10-11 p.m. ET: “Banfield”

Meanwhile, as a complement to the on-air newscasts, the NewsNationNow app and NewsNationNow.com provide U.S. and international news 24/7.

“Rebranding WGN America as NewsNation underscores the network’s clearly defined mission of delivering fact-based and unbiased news, while making it easier for viewers to find this new informative source for news,” said Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division President Sean Compton. “At the same time, expanding our news programming to five hours Monday through Friday will extend the network’s reach and the depth of its news content across more weeknight time periods, delivering viewers more national news and regional stories from across the U.S., as well as coverage of the day’s most important issues.”

Earlier this month, the network expanded its reach to an additional 8.5 million U.S. television households following recently completed distribution agreements with streaming, cable, and satellite providers.