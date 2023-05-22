RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spring has sprung, summer is on its way, and the flora and fauna of the warmer months are out to play. But some plants and animals should be hotly avoided, not played with.

First, you’re itchy. Then, you notice a red rash on your body. Finally, the blisters and sore weeping begin. Congratulations, you’ve brushed up against poison ivy. The symptoms of the nuisance plant can emerge anywhere from a few hours to a few days after one comes into contact with the oil found in the plant’s sap: urushiol oil, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The good news? The FDA says a poison ivy rash isn’t contagious — you can only get a rash directly from the plant oil. Although it is possible to pick up a rash of your own from urushiol oil that may have stuck to clothes, tools, fur, or other objects that came into contact with the plants. The plant oil can even linger on surfaces for years — until it is washed away or disinfected.

Continue reading below to learn how you can better identify the problematic plant.

What does it look like?

“Leaves of three, let it be” — Poison ivy is famous for growing leaves in clusters of three, although according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the number of leaves could vary based on climate, environment, species or season.

Poison Ivy (Photo credit: Rick Gardner)

Poison Ivy (Photo: USDA, U.S. Forest Service)

Poison Ivy (Photo: CDC)

Eastern Poison Ivy: A vining plant that can grow to be rather long, eastern poison ivy can be found trailing across the ground or growing up tree trunks. The ropelike vines can be thick and hairy with glossy green leaves that bud from one small stem. The leaves can turn red in the fall.

A vining plant that can grow to be rather long, eastern poison ivy can be found trailing across the ground or growing up tree trunks. The ropelike vines can be thick and hairy with glossy green leaves that bud from one small stem. The leaves can turn red in the fall. Western Poison Ivy: The Western variety does not vine or climb tree trunks. Instead, it can be found as a low shrub on the ground. These leaves can also take on a shiny appearance and tend to grow in a group of three buds from one small stem.

Both eastern and western poison ivy could have yellow or green flowers and white to green-yellow or amber berries, according to the CDC. The edges of the leaves can be smooth or toothed.

For more information on how to treat a poison ivy rash, or how to destroy the plant, click here.

