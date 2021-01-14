What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?
Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy when risks for severe illness and death from the virus are higher than usual.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be withheld from pregnant women, and that women should discuss individual risks and benefits with their health care providers.
The U.S. government’s emergency authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being rolled out for priority groups doesn’t list pregnancy as a reason to withhold the shots.
But the OB-GYN group says women should consult their doctors, since COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been tested in pregnant women. Evidence about safety and effectiveness is reassuring from studies that inadvertently included some women who didn’t know they were pregnant when they enrolled.
More answers are expected from upcoming research, including a study by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech expected to start early this year that will include pregnant women.
Experts say there’s no reason to think the two authorized vaccines would harm fetuses. They might even protect them from developing COVID-19, although that hasn’t yet been proven, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.
That thinking comes in part from experience with vaccines for influenza and whooping cough, which are approved for use in pregnancy and protect newborns and their mothers from developing those diseases.
- Johnson & Johnson is close to wrapping up data analysis for Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
- COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Researchers from Ohio State University said two new strains of COVID-19 have been identified in central Ohio, bringing with it new questions about how it could impact those across the state. Those researchers said that mutations of the COVID-19 virus are expected and have been studied since the pandemic began last March. […]
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – New Mexico is reporting its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 UK variant.
- Soldiers at Fort Lee are starting to get their second round of COVID-19 vaccines this week. Fort Lee has entered Phase 1b or 'Phase 1 Bravo' in the vaccination process.
- Many parents across Central Virginia are asking: "When can my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?" 8News spoke to one mom whose two sons are in a vaccine trial right now. One physician assistant based out of Chesterfield said it's research like that — that could help generate a vaccine for kids.
- Mission-essential personnel with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to a release.
- The nation's overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000.
- Local health districts in the Richmond area (Chesterfield, Chickahominy, Henrico, and Richmond) will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.