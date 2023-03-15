NEW JERSEY (WRIC) — Singer Bobby Caldwell, most known for his 1978 song “What You Won’t Do for Love,” has died at the age of 71.

Caldwell died in his sleep on the night of Tuesday, March 14 at his home in New Jersey. Caldwell’s wife, Mary, posted a statement on his Twitter account announcing his death.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” reads the statement. “Rest with God, my Love.”

According to a report from TMZ, Caldwell had been unable to walk for the last five years due to neuropathy and a torn tendon in his ankle. Representatives of Caldwell said the neuropathy was caused by a reaction to an antibiotic prescribed to him in 2017, which also reportedly caused one of his Achilles tendons to rupture.

Released in 1978, “What You Won’t Do for Love” reached the top 10 on the Billboard charts and is credited for making his debut album go double-platinum.