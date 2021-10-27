What’s the most popular Halloween candy of 2021?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Halloween is just around the corner and people are stacking their carts full of sugary treats to hand out to ghouls and goblins that will appear at their front door this weekend. However, not all candy is created equal and chocolate reigns king this year.

RetailMeNot, conducted a survey asking more than 1,000 adults what their favorite Halloween candies were.

Results showed that M&M’s are this year’s most popular candy with 55 percent of adults saying they were looking forward to eating the candy-coated chocolate. Reese’s was a close second place with 54 percent of surveyed saying that was their top holiday candy.

Here are this year’s top 8 candies: