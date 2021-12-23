Where in the world is Santa Claus?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why — Santa Claus is coming to town.
The big man himself is coming to a town near you, and maybe even your house too! If you’re wondering how to keep track of jolly ol’ Saint Nick as he travels the globe Christmas night, we’ve got you covered.
Here are a few options to keep you in the know-ho-ho this holiday.
- Visiting the Google Santa Tracker webpage will allow you and your family to watch their countdown to track Mr. Kringle as he soars through the night sky in his sleigh. The site also has holiday-themed interactive games and videos. To play, you’ll have to click on the lucky elf on his laptop. Happy searching!
- Sirius XM has partnered with North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) for ’round-the-clock coverage of the whereabouts of our favorite holly jolly dude. Their coverage will start Dec. 24 at 3 p.m and will include a musical ensemble for the whole family.
- “Santa Tracker — Track Santa” is free on the Apple App Store and will allow you to insert your home address, sit back and watch Father Christmas make his way right to your doorstep! The app will send updates straight to your phone so you can see what Papa Noel is up to throughout the night.