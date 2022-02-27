RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, many in the United States are wondering: what can we do to help?

It can be difficult to separate genuine charitable organizations from opportunistic scammers, so here are three trustworthy organizations accepting donations to help ordinary Ukrainians impacted by the war.

Doctors Without Borders

Medecins Sans Frontieres, known as Doctors Without Borders in English, is an organization of medical professionals who provide care in under-served areas of the world.

In Ukraine, the group has been assisting local health care systems since the conflict in Eastern Ukraine began in 2014, with much of their work taking place in occupied Luhansk and Donetsk. Doctors Without Borders has a long track record in the region.

“We are mobilizing an emergency-preparedness response to be ready for a variety of potential needs,” the group wrote in a statement. “Our teams in Belarus and Russia stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance if needed and we are looking to send teams to other neighboring countries to be ready on standby, either for a response in Ukraine or to provide humanitarian medical assistance to refugees seeking asylum abroad.”

You can donate to Medecins Sans Frontieres online here.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The Red Cross and Red Crescent are one of the oldest and most recognizable humanitarian aid organizations in the world.

The Red Cross is currently focusing on providing fresh water to the many people in Ukraine who have lost access due to heavy fighting in urban areas.

“ICRC water engineers and doctors aim to help more than 3 million people access clean water and improve the living conditions of more than 66,000 whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting,” the ICRC wrote.

You can donate to the International Committee of the Red Cross online here.

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) was established by the United Nations in 2019 to provide aid for those impacted by fighting in Eastern Ukraine.

The fund is normally distributed in rounds of funding, which go to local projects within Ukraine helping to rebuild civil society and address pressing needs.

Past projects have included food distribution and assistance for thousands of Ukrainians who were displaced during a wildfire in occupied Luhansk.

You can donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund online here.