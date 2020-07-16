Where was Alison Thresher buried? Police need tips from local hikers in 20-year-old cold case

Video above is from WDVM’s April 2018 coverage.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police are seeking tips from local hikers for a cold case homicide investigation.

In May 2000, Alison Thresher of Bethesda, Maryland, disappeared. The 45-year-old mother of two children worked at The Washington Post, but her employer said she had not shown up to work for two days, May 24 and May 25. The case went cold — with police unable to pinpoint any suspects for 18 years.

In April 2018, police identified a suspect in Thresher’s homicide case — a suspect that was, at the time, already serving a 100+ year sentence at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland “for the sexual victimization” of Thresher’s underage daughter, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a press release Thursday. The crimes against Thresher’s daughter, who was 12 years old at the time of her disappearance, happened over three years: 1999-2001.

Police said the same day they announced that 51-year-old Fernando Asturizaga was a person of interest in the case, he was found dead in his cell. It was ruled a suicide.

Now, police said they have credible information that “Asturizaga murdered Thresher and buried her remains somewhere in the area of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) – Beltsville Agricultural Research Center located on Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.” Now, authorities need tips from people who may have found something suspicious while hiking in the area.

Despite searching over 300 acres of the area, police said they have not found any human remains. Major Crimes Detectives are urging anyone with information about the murder of Alison Thresher to call the Unit at 240-773-5070.

