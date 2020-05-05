Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s locations without meat because of shortage

Breaking News
(CNN) – Remember the Wendy’s ad campaign “where’s the beef?”

Well, now the fast food giant is asking that question for real. One in five wendy’s is out of beef as the nation faces a meat shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

About a thousand of the chain’s 55-hundred U.S. locations are not serving any hamburgers or other beef-based items.

That’s according to an analysis by financial firm Stephens. Wendy’s is more exposed to the shortage because of its reliance on fresh beef compared with its competitors.

The company said supply levels have been tight and some menu items might be quote “temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.” The reason for the meat shortage is that many suppliers have temporarily shuttered factories due to employees contracting coronavirus.

