(STACKER) — If you’ve ever had a pothole on your street sit unaddressed for weeks, or even months, you may begin to ask yourself where your tax money is going.

Although billions are spent every year for road maintenance in the United States, it’s still not enough for the country’s massive network. According to whitehouse.gov, an estimated one in five miles of highways and major roads, as well as around 45,000 bridges, are in poor condition.

Funding for road and infrastructure repairs come from many different sources, and each states gets a different proportion of their infrastructure budget from revenue taken from motorists in the form of things like tolls, gas tax and property tax.

To determine which states depended the most on taxes for roadway maintenance projects, Jerry compiled data from local and state government finance sources, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Tax Foundation, an independent, nonprofit tax policy institute that uses figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. States that have more highway repairs needed than they have tax income to fund often turn to other additional taxes to make up the difference.

Below are the state infrastructure revenue and highway spending numbers for every state and Washington, D.C. Using 2018 figures from a Tax Foundation study, the following data does not include contributions to the individual states and Washington D.C. from the federal government, only those portions for which the states themselves are responsible. Those states that raised more than 100% of their highway- and road-related costs were ranked according to the percentage that exceeded the full portion raised. Any ties in the rankings are the result of rounding the figures.

#51. Washington D.C.

– District’s highway spending in 2018: $433.2 Million

– District infrastructure tax revenues: $66.5 Million

– Amount of district’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 15%

#50. Alaska

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.05 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $180.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 17%

#49. North Dakota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $335.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 29%

#48. Vermont

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $452.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $158.2 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 35%

#47. Utah

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.67 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $736.7 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 44%

#46. Arkansas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.48 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $665.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

#45. Wisconsin

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.94 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.78 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

#44. Connecticut

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.62 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $734.9 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 45%

#43. Rhode Island

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $316.4 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $147.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

#42. Nebraska

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.32 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $618.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

#41. Minnesota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.96 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

#40. South Dakota

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $666.3 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $315.5 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 47%

#39. Alabama

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.10 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.01 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 48%

#38. Nevada

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.72 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $836.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 49%

#37. Mississippi

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.23 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $623.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 51%

#36. Louisiana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.40 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $768.6 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 55%

#35. Iowa

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.41 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.36 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 56%

#34. Wyoming

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $409.8 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $238.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 58%

#33. Arizona

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.90 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.12 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 59%

#32. New York

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $13.03 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $7.84 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 60%

#31. Virginia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.48 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.76 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 61%

#30. Kentucky

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.57 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $994.1 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 63%

#29. Colorado

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.77 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.78 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 64%

#28. North Carolina

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.64 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.99 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 65%

#27. Maine

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $785.5 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $513.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 65%

#26. Kansas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.30 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $852.3 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

#25. Pennsylvania

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $9.08 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $6.00 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

#24. West Virginia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $846.4 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $559.9 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 66%

#23. Missouri

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.56 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.06 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 68%

#22. Ohio

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $4.61 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.16 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 69%

#21. New Hampshire

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $586.8 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $419.1 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 71%

#20. Illinois

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $6.35 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $4.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 72%

#19. South Carolina

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.64 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.21 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 74%

#18. Texas

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $11.54 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $8.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 74%

#17. Georgia

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.04 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.29 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 75%

#16. Maryland

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.07 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.35 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 76%

#15. Oregon

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.58 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.23 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 78%

#14. Florida

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $9.15 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $7.26 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 79%

#13. Massachusetts

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $2.82 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.24 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 79%

#12. New Mexico

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $572.0 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $460.4 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 80%

#11. Michigan

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.56 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $2.91 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 82%

#10. Oklahoma

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.93 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.59 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 82%

#9. Idaho

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $735.0 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $611.8 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 83%

#8. Hawaii

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $700.2 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $588.6 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 84%

#7. New Jersey

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.98 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.38 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 85%

#6. Delaware

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $583.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $515.0 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 88%

#5. Washington

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $3.72 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $3.53 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 95%

#4. California

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $12.03 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $11.99 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

#3. Tennessee

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.60 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.61 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

#2. Montana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $433.6 Million

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $446.7 Million

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

#1. Indiana

– State’s highway spending in 2018: $1.61 Billion

– State infrastructure tax revenues: $1.81 Billion

– Amount of state’s highway spending funded by motorist taxes: 100%

This story originally appeared on Jerry and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.