White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The White House has canceled Monday’s Coronavirus Task Force media briefing, according to multiple correspondents.
The White House has been holding daily press conferences around 5 p.m. almost every weekday up until today.
The cancellation comes two days after President Trump suggested the briefings are “Not worth the time and effort.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Judge rules Virginia gun range can open amid virus closures
- WATCH: Gov. Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia
- Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
- City official in California throws cat during Zoom meeting, resigns after outcry
- Actualizaciones de coronavirus: Prueba gratuita de COVID-19 en Hillside Court hoy; 565 nuevos casos de coronavirus desde ayer