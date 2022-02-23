KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming the goal of the “Special Military Operation” is to protect Dombas.

United States President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after Russia’s announcement, reaffirming the United States’ commitment “to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Biden also condemned Putin’s decision to “purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.”

President Biden also reiterated in his statement that the United States would respond “swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners”

In an ABC report, blasts can be heard going off in the capital region of Kyiv.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t want to occupy the Ukranian territory. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Sound from Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released a statement on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, saying, “For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.”

Warner said that while there is still time for Russia to reverse course, the US can no longer hold onto hope for a peaceful resolution. He continues by saying that NATO and its allies must work together to show Putin that his aggression can not go unpunished.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

This story was written with reporting by The Associated Press.