White supremacist flyers dropped in the driveways of two Hampton Roads cities

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fabiola Curran and her husband live off Gambol Street in what they say is a diverse community.

Sunday morning, as Curran began walking her dog, she noticed something unusual in her driveway.

Weighed down by birdseed in a plastic bag was a flyer for a hate group. Printed on the paper was an address for a KKK website, a phone number to call, and the words “100% AMERICANISM..PRAY FOR WHITE AMERICANS IN 2020.”

“The last thing we need is this kind of racist recruiting because it will divide us. I think we need to be united more than ever,” said Curran.

At first, she thought her family was targeted because she’s in an interracial relationship. But as she continued to walk her dog further down the street she noticed other driveways with the same flyer, too.

They reported the incident to police and hope detectives find whoever’s responsible.

She and her husband say they contacted 10 On Your Side because they won’t stand for this type of racism and want to warn others.

“You think it’s the past but obviously it’s not. I mean obviously it’s present. 2020 and we’re still dealing with these types of situations in the United States, it’s really scary,” she added.

Norfolk Police say offensive flyers that look just like the one Fabiola found were discovered in an East Ocean View neighborhood.

They say they appear to be affiliated with the Loyal White Knights, a hate group based out of Pelham, North Carolina.

Detectives believe these flyers could be related to a similar incident that happened on the Eastern Shore.

Newport News Police say they can’t say at this point if the flyers found off Gambol were from the same group or person.

Newport News Police say their intel unit is actively investigating this incident.

Latest Posts: