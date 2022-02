RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order on Friday to lower the United States flag to half-staff.

The order is in honor of Rep. Jim Hagedorn who died Thursday night after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59 years old.

Beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on Friday, Feb. 18, U.S. flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, should be adjusted in accordance with the order.