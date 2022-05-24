RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden has ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff across the U.S. in honor of those who were killed in a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, May 24.

Biden said the flag order will be in effect until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the official count was that 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting. The suspect in the shooting was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos of Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was shot and killed by responding officers.