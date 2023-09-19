RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The festivities have begun and the beer is flowing for Munich’s 188th Oktoberfest, which ends Oct. 3.

But why is Oktoberfest called “Oktoberfest” if it begins in September and not October?

A frequently asked question from participants across the globe, and one listed on the official event page for the Munich festival https://www.oktoberfest.de/en. An explanation of the oddity can be found below.

People sit in a marquee shortly after the opening of the 188th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Festival goer with glasses of beer pose for a photo on day one of the 188th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Waitresses and waiters of the ‘Schottenhamel’ beer tent arrive with beer mugs at the 188th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

People participate in a traditional costume and riflemen’s parade at the second day of the 188th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The historical background: the first Oktoberfest was held in the year 1810 in honor of the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The festivities began on October 12, 1810 and ended on October 17 with a horse race. In the following years, the celebrations were repeated and, later, the festival was prolonged and moved to September. By moving the festivities up, it allowed for better weather conditions. Because the September nights were warmer, the visitors were able to enjoy the gardens outside the tents and the stroll over “die Wiesen” or the fields much longer without feeling chilly. Historically, the last Oktoberfest weekend was in October and this tradition continues into present times.” Oktoberfest.de

This year, Oktoberfest began Sept. 16 and ends Oct. 3.

The complete history of Oktoberfest can be found here.