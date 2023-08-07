LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — Legendary film director, William Friedkin — known for such films as “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” — has died at the age of 87.

According to Variety, Friedkin died in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 7.

During the 1970s, Friedkin was among a number of bold “New Hollywood” filmmakers — such as Francis Ford Coppola and Peter Bogdanovich — who transformed the industry forever. Other iconic films from the director include 1977’s “Sorcerer” and 195’s “To Live and Die in L.A.”

Sherry Lansing, Friedkin’s wife, former producer and studio head confirmed the death with The Hollywood Reporter. Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of Lansing, confirmed the death with Variety.

