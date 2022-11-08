RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s time to check recently purchased Powerball tickets as the most recent winning numbers have just been announced.

According to a post on the Powerball USA Twitter account, the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The Powerball number was 10.

According to another tweet from Powerball USA, there were no jackpot winners from this drawing, meaning the top prize in this Wednesday’s drawing has increased to $2.3 billion.

People who recently bought a ticket can check if they’ve won a prize by clicking here.