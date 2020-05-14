Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects state’s stay-at-home order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The high court ruled for Republicans in a challenge to an extension issued by the Governor Tony Evers’ health secretary, arguing she exceeded her authority.

The 4-3 ruling means the state is essentially reopened ahead of the May 26 expiration date of Evers’ order.

It lifts caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.

According to CNN the order was quoted by the supreme court as being “unlawful” and “unenforceable.”