Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Illinois bowling alley with gunman

ROCKFORD, Illl. (WTVO) — We’re hearing from those who were inside Don Carter Lanes in Illinois at the time of Saturday’s attack. As the gunman continued to open fire, they hid and feared for their lives. Their quick thinking may have allowed them to tell their story.
“It was just 15 minutes of terror,” said one witness Matthew Rider.
Amanda Hollenbeck and Matthew Rider say they will never forget the moment they almost lost their lives.
The first shot went off and then you heard the other three rounds and it was like right then and there it set in for everyone we got to hide and as we were hiding the shots got closer and closer,” said Hollenbeck.
Thinking on their feet, the couple went to hide and called 911.
“We were hiding behind a wooden crate, there was no bullet protection we were hiding but you know people were screaming people were crying,” Rider explained. “By this point in time the second or third round of shots had gone off already he had started to fire multiple times 5 to 6 rounds at a time it had to between a dozen to two dozen shots in total the entire evening.”
Fearing the worst, the couple began calling their loved ones.
“While he was shooting I was on the phone with my mom. I was like ‘Mom, I love you. There’s an active shooter. I gotta go but I want you know I love you.”
They say scenes from the shooting will always be imprinted into their memory
“There was blood going all the way out to the parking lot. there was a dead body at the top of the stairs. We had to walk passed it.”
The suspect is now behind bars.
“Right when you saw that picture of him you recognized him?”
The couple adds they will forever be thankful to all of the first responders.
The second I saw a police officer I knew that were going to be okay. They did their jobs and they did it well. I cannot stress it enough. The Rockford Police Department did their job and did well. They saved our lives,” Rider added.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Henrico Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Richmond International Airport.
- A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot on Plazaview Road in Richmond.
- A box truck driver has been charged with filing false reports, after church members and convenience store customers heard him playing audio Sunday similar to the audio heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said.
- Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.
- Two homeowners walked in on a man breaking into their home on Saturday in Caroline County. The perpetrator shot and killed the female homeowner before stealing their vehicle and escaping.
- A Prince William County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired after the agency was notified about "disturbing comments" made on several social media outlets by the deputy sheriff, according to the Sheriff's Office.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police responded Sunday afternoon to calls of shots fired and found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers from both Henrico and Richmond arrived on scene of the 3700 block of Delmont Street where they found the victim and transported him to MCV for treatment. The male victim […]
- The Petersburg Police Department and Chesterfield Police Department located an abducted woman and her missing child on Sunday afternoon. Maryaih Rhem and her infant son Royce Rhem were found safe and unharmed in Petersburg.
- UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: Roanoke Police have released additional information on Saturday night's incident at Valley View Mall. Police were dispatched to the mall at 6:37 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired inside of the mall on the upper level. When police arrived, they found an individual who had been shot. That person was […]
- A man was shot while walking on Valencia Road in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.