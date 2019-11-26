Woman brutally killed by feral hogs in Texas

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Texas authorities say a woman was killed by wild hogs.

The 59-year-old woman’s body was found in the front yard of a home in Anahuac Sunday.

She was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was found.

Neighbors say they’ve recently complained about wild hogs in the area.

The sheriff says hogs in that rural part of Chambers County are becoming a bigger problem.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you, it is one of the worst things I have ever seen,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. “There is no doubt in my mind or my criminal investigation Captain John Miller that it was multiple animals, and we can kind of tell that from the different sizes of the bites.”

The victim, identified as Christine Rollins, would have turned 60-years-old on Christmas day.