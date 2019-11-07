Woman caught bringing meth to court, tells deputy it’s makeup

FLORIDA – A Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly bringing meth into a Florida courthouse.

Flagler County Sheriff’s said Tessa B. Lilly entered the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center and proceeded through security.

Authorities said a metal detector alerted as Lilly entered and Deputies asked that she remove her property and place it in the bucket.

Lilly removed a plastic baggie from her pocket and told deputies that it was makeup used for skin treatment.

Deputies say they found a clear rock-like substance in the bag which tested positive for Methamphetamine and weighed 1.44 grams.

Lilly was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

“She came to court with meth in her pocket, our security system at the courthouse worked. She obviously needs help and has not learned from her past mistakes. I hope this is a wakeup call to turn her life around and seek treatment for her addiction.” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Lilly was at the courthouse to see the judge due to a November 4 arrest for Driving with a Suspended License and Pick Pocketing.

She remains in jail at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with a $30,000.00 bond.

Lilly has previous narcotics arrests dating back to 2017.