Woman chases friend with knife after argument over food order in Wendy’s drive-thru

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman ordered “a lot of food” in a Nashville drive-thru sparking a chain of events that led her to chase another woman through the parking lot while armed with a knife, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, Julia Dueease drove her friend to the Wendy’s on Charlotte Pike near River Road Tuesday night to get something to eat. The paperwork states the friend, who was paying for Dueease’s meal, became upset when Dueease ordered “a lot of food” at the drive-thru.

Metro police said Dueease pulled into a parking space and there was a disagreement between the two women. At some point, Dueease pulled out a pocket knife and ordered her friend to get out of her car, officers explained.

As the friend exited the vehicle, police said she dropped $5 and Dueease picked it up. When the friend demanded the money back, officers said Dueease threatened to kill the friend, then chased her around the car while pointing the knife at her.

The friend was able to run to a nearby gas station and call for help, police said. She was not injured in the incident.

Dueease was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000; however, online court records show she was not immediately available for release because DNA testing was required.



