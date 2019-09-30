Woman gored by bison while on date with man who survived same attack

And it happened at the same park

OGDEN, Utah (KSTU/CNN) — The hospital certainly wasn’t the place Kayleigh Davis pictured spending her weekend.

“Do you really think I wanted this to happen to me? No,” Davis said.

A trial run on Antelope Island, in Utah, left her face to face with a bison.

“I wasn’t antagonizing it,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to get a selfie.”

Instead, she was just trying to get out of the way of some bikers.

“All the sudden, I see the bison charging me so I start running towards the lake away from it and it flips me up,” Davis said.

Davis hit the ground, fracturing her ankle with her thigh gushing blood from where she was gored by the bison. She said that at that moment, she took a deep breath and braced herself.

“He was doing that whole paw thing, digging at the dirt like he’s going to charge after me again,” she said.

The whole time, she remained calm, something she learned from Kyle Bourgeous, the guy she was on a date with. Back in June, Bourgeous was gorged and trampled by a bison in the very same park.

“I’ve heard from his story just stay still so it doesn’t come charging at you again,” she said.

Luckily, that worked.

“My heart just drops because I know that pain,” Bourgeous said.

In his attack, Bourgeous suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs and internal injuries. For him, it wasn’t easy watching seeing the pain in someone else’s eyes.

“I was holding her head and squeezing her hand,” he said.

Bourgeous and Davis said they both laugh about it now.

“To me, it feels like it would be a one and a million chance,” Davis said. “It could’ve been worse I could say I think, it could have been worse.”