Woman loses hair after using conditioner: ‘I don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

(CNN Newsource) — A recent shower turned into a scary situation for a woman in Wisconsin.

Ashley Robinson’s hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it. The 21-year-old believes it was caused by something in her conditioner.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor,” said Robinson. “It just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed.”

After seeing bald patches on her head, Ashley went to the emergency room with a burning scalp where they diagnosed her with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office and they said it smelled like hair, it had a very distinct smell to it, ” Robinson explained. “Somebody had to have tampered with it.”

Police said they’re working with Walmart as part of their investigation. Handing over their surveillance footage and they’re weeding through it to see if anyone tampered with the bottle.

New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said, “we’re still looking into still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of that product has been purchased recently.”

Police are investigating this incident as product tampering, and say the person faces a fine and jail time.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” says Robinson.

Ashley hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others.