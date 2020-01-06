Woman receives car from complete stranger

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- One woman was gifted a car from a complete stranger this holiday season.

Although we are a few weeks past Christmas, one woman got the gift of a lifetime this holiday season.

Allen Clark was at a friends house on Christmas Eve when he saw Michelle Wilson walking from Windsor Avenue to her job on West State Street.

Clark then offered Wilson a ride to work, and after dropping her off he started thinking about what he could do to help.

“We offered her a ride and we just got to talking and then the rest is history. I believe God was telling me ‘Give her your car’ because I didn’t need it anymore. I just got a car,” said Clark.

It’s a gift Michelle never saw coming.

“I was at work and this girl come in there and she’s like, ‘There’s somebody out there in the parking lot who wants to see you.’ So I went out there, and he was out there, and my neighbors were out there with smiles. He’s like, ‘I want to give you this car,’ and I was like ‘Nah uh,’ and he’s like ‘yeah.’ He said, ‘You will walk no more’,” said Wilson.

Clark signed over the title on the spot.

“Selling it would have helped me out, but I knew in my heart it would have helped you out more,” said Clark to Wilson.

“It’s hard to believe someone would do that for a total stranger,” said Wilson.

Now this act of true kindness has formed a lifelong friendship.