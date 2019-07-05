Woman seen licking a tub of ice cream in viral video could face years in prison

(WRIC/CNN) — A woman seen opening an ice cream container in a Walmart in Texas last week is wanted by the police after video on Twitter shows her licking the ice cream and putting the container back in the store’s freezer.

According to reports from CNN, the Lufkin Police Department says the woman is facing a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product. The charge could bring a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and possibly a $10,000 fine.

The woman has been accused of contaminating a half-gallon of Blue Bell Tin Roof ice cream. A video of the incident on Twitter has garnered millions of views.

Blue Bell released the following statement on the incident:

We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location. The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation. The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information. Blue Bell Ice Cream

