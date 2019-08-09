Workers, travelers pause in tribute as Dallas airport honors return of Vietnam veteran’s remains

DALLAS (WRIC/ABC News) — The remains of U.S. pilot Roy Knight Jr. returned home Thursday, more than 50 years after he was killed. Knight’s plane was shot down over Vietnam in 1967, ABC News reported, and his remains had only been recently been located and identified.

The Washington bureau chief for Canada’s Global News, Jackson Proskow, was about to get on a flight when Knight’s remains arrived at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas. Proskow shared the reaction from travelers and airport workers in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival. pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

“He will be flown home by his son, Bryan, a Captain with Southwest Airlines, to Dallas Love Field, the same airport where 5-year-old Bryan said goodbye to his father when he left to go to war fifty-two years ago,” an obituary for Knight said.

ABC News shared video on Twitter of several airport workers pausing in tribute while on the tarmac as Knight’s remains arrive and are taken off the plane:

SILENT SALUTE: Workers on the tarmac at Dallas Love Field Airport pause in tribute as the remains of Vietnam veteran Roy Knight Jr. return home decades after his death. https://t.co/VquDLL88TM pic.twitter.com/PkoQ0jGeN6 — ABC News (@ABC) August 9, 2019

