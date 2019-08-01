Wrestling legend Harley Race dies at 76

(WRIC/WNCN) — Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has died following a battle with lung cancer. He was 76.

In a statement, WWE said it “is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans.”

Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of the World Wrestling Entertainment, said that “Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King.”

Race was a multiple-time world heavyweight champion battling wrestling legends like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and Terry Funk over a span of decades.

Race’s eight reigns as NWA World Heavyweight Champion were a record until Ric Flair broke it in 1991. Still, only few wrestlers can claim to have won as many world titles as Race, the WWE said.

Race made his debut in 1960. He would wrestle for the AWA and NWA before joining the WWE — then called the World Wrestling Federation. He left for WCW in 1990 and retired after a car accident in January 1995.