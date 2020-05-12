Social distancing really pays with this new contest from Lidl

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You could win $100 gift card to Lidl for showing off safe shopping behavior on social media.
The grocery store chain has launched a new contest to encourage safer shopping at its stores. Lidl has dozens of social distancing stickers outside its stores to encourage customers to keep apart while waiting to go in the store.
These stickers will have fun facts about food and prompts for selfies showing safe behavior, like wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. If you upload your photo on Instagram, tag @LidlUS and use the hashtag #LidlSafeShoping, you will be entered to win a gift card for $100.
The chain will chose one winner a week now through June 16.
Learn more about the contest online at Lidl’s website.
