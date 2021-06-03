You may see more people cruising around on Segways. Here’s why.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Instead of taking a vacation far away, many people are choosing to stay close to home again this Spring and Summer, but you can still find plenty of adventures for your family to try here in the Triad. In fact, you can glide, ride, pedal or paddle your way around Winston-Salem.

Triad Eco Adventures offers several opportunities to tour the town.

You can rent a Segway and a “glide guide” will give you a history tour of downtown. Groups can also rent electric bikes to add style and speed to their trip around Winston-Salem.

The company also hosts paddle boarding classes and trolley tours.

Shannon Smith set off on a Segway and gives us an idea of what we can expect.