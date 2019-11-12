1  of  4
You must make more than $300K to own a home in San Francisco: report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 13: A view of homes and apartments on June 13, 2018 in San Francisco, California. According to a new survey by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, renters in San Francisco need an income of $60 per hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the city. San Francisco is followed by San Jose at $48 per hour and Oakland at $45 per hour. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly 700,000 people moved out of California last year, according to U.S. Census data.

If you earn less than $300,000 in the Bay Area, good luck trying to lock down a home!

According to a report released by the California Association of Realtors, the median home price in San Francisco County is now $1.58 million.

That not only makes it the most unaffordable county in California, but according to the report, you’ll need a household income of $309,600 to qualify for a mortgage.

Other counties that also have median home prices upwards of $1 million include Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, where the median incomes needed to qualify for a mortgage there are more than $200,000.

Contra Costa County was ranked most affordable county in the San Francisco Bay Area region, with median home prices averaging at $665,000 and a qualifying income for a mortgage at $130,000 a year.

The second most unaffordable region in California is the Los Angeles metro area.

Ventura County ranked most expensive county there, with propsective homeowners needing to earn a minimum of $130,800.

Los Angeles County comes in second in that region, with people needing an income of at least $127,200.

According to U.S. Census Data, Texas topped the list of places where ex-Californians moved to last year.

Other hot spots for those leaving the Golden State included Arizona, Washington, Nevada, and Oregon.

