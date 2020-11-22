Young boy dies after boating accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A young boy has died following a boating accident Saturday in Sarasota Bay.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials received a report from the Sarasota Police Department of a boating accident in the bay around 11:30 a.m.

The accident involved two boats just north of the Ringling Causeway that were taking part in a youth club sailing practice, FWC said.

The FWC, SPD and Sarasota County Fire all responded to the scene.

The boy, under the age of 13, received serious injuries from the accident and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to FWC.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of those involved in this accident and will continue to keep those impacted by this tragic incident in our thoughts and prayers for the difficult days ahead,” FWC said in a statement.

The Ringling Causeway was closed for nearly two hours as officials investigated the accident.

The incident is now under investigation by the FWC.

