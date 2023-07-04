(NewsNation) — As technology and vehicles evolve, concerns regarding driver privacy have surfaced.

The issue lies in the fact a majority of car owners are unaware that their vehicles have transformed into data-gathering machines, and manufacturers can sell what they’ve collected.

Modern cars can track your location, record the moment you brake, and even monitor seatbelt usage.

Stepping into a newer car feels like entering what some call a smartphone on wheels, equipped with features like call-making capabilities and even Amazon Alexa integration. Additionally, these cars often come equipped with multiple cameras. However, what many people may not realize is that these newer vehicles are collecting a significant amount of information beyond what meets the eye.

“Older cars tend to be more private because they have less technology then,” said Andrea Amico, founder of Privacy4Cars.

Privacy4Cars is a new tool in the market aimed at safeguarding privacy for drivers.

According to Amico, the world’s leading car manufacturers are compiling large amounts of data, which most customers don’t appreciate.

“Don’t sell my personal information. The data is mine not yours for additional profit. Do not collect data from our cars we care about our privacy,” Amico said.

He added, “People are going to Privacy4Cars, typing in their VIN, and finding out what their car does.”

Consumers like Giovanni Mora, who drives a new 2023 Ford Maverick, drive vehicles loaded with the latest features, but don’t think twice about the data being collected. However, now that he’s aware, he said he is concerned about his privacy.

“We have no records of any dealerships or rental companies deleting data from this car. There’s a cell phone essentially embedded inside the car. The car has a data contract that can receive data in real-time or near-real time.”

According to Amico, Privacy4Cars currently monitors 500 companies involved in the collection, sharing, selling, and brokering of vehicle data.

Manufacturers, including GM, Toyota, and Ford, do provide information regarding what information is collected by their vehicles and what happens with it.

Amico suggests drivers take at least two steps to address the issue. First, contact your car manufacturer to inquire about your vehicle’s information and where it’s going. Second, if you are selling or returning a vehicle, he advises requesting that the dealer delete all associated data.

But he warns that may not be the end of it.

“Most dealerships, when they promise to delete data, we found they left data behind by 50 to 75 percent of the cars,” Amico said. “So just don’t take their word for it.”