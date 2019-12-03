Your smart TV may be spying on you, FBI warns

(CNN Newsource) — Smart TVs were a big hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday but the FBI has a warning for those who bought one.

The FBI says the screens with advanced tech, like cameras and microphones, could be hacked by cyber criminals, who could potentially snoop or stalk consumers.

The FBI says there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

They recommend changing the default password and to update the software.

Consumers should also consider putting black tape over the camera or disabling the microphone.