Yum? Starbucks introduces new tie-dye frappuccino

(CNN) — It’s “summer in a cup” at Starbucks.

The coffee chain is offering a special tie-dye frappuccino for the next five days as long as supplies last.

The icy blended drink is available only at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

It’s made of a tropical creme frappuccino base with dashes of red beets, turmeric and spirulina and topped with whipped cream and a final dusting of colored powder.

Each 16-ounce serving carries a whopping 400 calories, 60 grams of carbs and 58 grams of sugar.

Yikes!