RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --After the mess caused by Tropical Storm Elsa yesterday, we are in for a rather nice weekend here in Central Virginia with only a small chance of a passing shower.

There will be a few isolated showers or storms this evening over the area, but they will be done right after sunset in the area. Overnight our skies will turn fair and the lows will be falling in to the upper 60s and the lower 70s.