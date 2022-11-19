Flowers sit on a ledge in respect of the 3 UVA football players killed during Sunday night’s tragic shooting incident. (Photo: Allie Barefoot)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.

According to U.Va. Police, around midday on Saturday, Nov. 19, the university received a threatening email related to the planned memorial service at John Paul Jones arena that will take place on Saturday afternoon. The memorial is meant to honor the victims killed and injured in the mass shooting on the school’s campus that took place on Sunday, Nov. 13.

U.Va. Police stated that the memorial will go on as planned, but the department is taking all measures to ensure the safety of those on campus and those attending the memorial. U.Va. has also arranged for enhanced security around in and around the arena.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity to notify law enforcement and campus security immediately.