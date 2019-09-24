Unborn baby tests positive for meth, parents learn their home was once a meth lab

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri mom-to-be learned her home is contaminated with meth when her unborn baby tests positive for the drug.

Elisha and Tyler Hessel bought their St. Louis-area home in 2016.

Never knowing their dream home once housed a drug lab.

Until a now-pregnant Elisha Hessel tested positive for meth at a pre-natal visit.

She couldn’t explain how the drug was in her system then neighbors filled the couple in on the home’s history.

Confirmation coming from an online database devoted to county meth lab seizures.

Testing then found contamination throughout the now-abandoned home.

“There was a lot of crying, there was a lot of confusion, because we didn’t know exactly what that meant – other than it wasn’t safe for us to be in the house,” Hessel said.

Doctors will test Hessel’s daughter for drugs when she is born. If she test positive, social services will be contacted.

The DEA keeps an online database of clandestine drug laboratories or dumpsites nationwide which you can view here.

Family members of the Hessels set up a GoFundMe to support them. You can contribute by clicking here.