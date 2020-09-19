UNC safety Wolffork academically ineligible

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina graduate defensive back Myles Wolfolk has been ruled academically ineligible for the 12th-ranked Tar Heels.
Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Thursday that Wolfolk “fell behind” in his graduate work during the past semester.
He had graduated in December with degrees in sociology and communications. But Sharpe said Wolfolk will be “unable to participate moving forward.”
The Tar Heels were scheduled to play Charlotte on Saturday. But the 49ers canceled the game after contact tracing and quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic depleted the offensive line position.
