Union Presbyterian Seminary to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff this fall

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Union Presbyterian Seminary will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when it reopens its campuses this fall.

The Richmond campus will begin its fall 2021 academic term September 7th. It’s been more than a year and a half since classes have operated in-person. To prepare, the seminary says Richmond staff will return to campus August 2nd.

The Charlotte, North Carolina campus will start its fall 2021 academic term September 10th, three days after Richmond’s campus begins its operations.

Masks will be required on campuses until further notice, and classes will be arranged to allow for social distancing. On-campus housing will also be considered with social distancing in mind, the seminary says.

“We have been and continue to be campus communities of care and concern for one another,” President Brian Blount wrote in a statement. “Protocols will be in place to ensure that we are not only protecting ourselves, but, more importantly, that we are protecting our colleagues and friends.”

The seminary says a more comprehensive reopening plan will be announced soon.