Union Soldier Campaign held Fourth of July voter registration campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Union Soldier Campaign organized a voter registration campaign on the Fourth of July in front of the Robert E. Lee Monument.
Members wore military fatigues during the event and made speeches citing the number of African Americans killed by police brutality in recent years.
Organizers said about 200 people showed up to the event.
