University of Richmond off-campus students can return to in-person classes, campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – University of Richmond students who were told to stay off-campus for two weeks will be able to return to in-person classes and campus grounds on Monday, February 8.

In a letter to students, school leaders say all non-remote off-campus students may attend their in-person classes and will have access to school buildings.

The return comes after school leaders cited a ‘disturbing’ uptick in cases at the end of January, saying student behavior was to blame. The letter explains there was a significantly higher positivity rate for off-campus students compared to those living on campus after campus arrival screening.

The university started prevalence testing on Monday, January 25 and has conducted more than 2,300 tests since. Results show that 29 students have tested positive. School leaders added that “there has not been a significant difference between off-campus and on-campus students over the past ten days.”

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 96 current active cases.

As students return, the university is ramping up safety efforts.

All off-campus undergraduate students taking in-person classes will have to participate in prevalence testing this week. The university is also providing every student with a box of high grade masks.

The university will reman in the ‘enhanced red stage’ through at least February 28.